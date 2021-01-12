Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for comScore, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of comScore in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $251.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.85. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121,398 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 499,341 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in comScore by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

