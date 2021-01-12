Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Trade Desk, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Trade Desk in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $779.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $873.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.23, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total transaction of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,680,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total transaction of $2,388,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,820 shares of company stock valued at $32,652,319. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.