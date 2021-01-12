Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TransDigm Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.69 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.63.

TDG opened at $612.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.05.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,809.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total value of $1,967,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,600 shares of company stock worth $51,748,302 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 246,937 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $70,898,000. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

