Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 12th (1COV, AIR, AOX, DWS, FPE, G1A, HSBA, KBX, KGX, PFV)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 12th:

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Covestro AG (1COVF) alerts:

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX)

was given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) was given a €129.50 ($152.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) was given a €195.00 ($229.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COVF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COVF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.