Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 12th (1COV, AIR, AOX, DWS, FPE, G1A, HSBA, KBX, KGX, PFV)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 12th:

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) was given a €129.50 ($152.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) was given a €195.00 ($229.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

