Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 12th (B, BALY, CB, CMC, CRSP, CWEN, FRE, FSLR, FVRR, GPK)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 12th:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

had its target price increased by Macquarie from $52.00 to $61.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $172.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target boosted by Truist from $170.00 to $210.00.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) was given a €60.40 ($71.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $185.00 to $270.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $23.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $2.00 to $2.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Truist from $182.00 to $200.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $79.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $308.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $199.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $50.00.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $79.00 to $85.00.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $160.00.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $150.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $228.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

