Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 12th (B, BALY, CB, CMC, CRSP, CWEN, FRE, FSLR, FVRR, GPK)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 12th:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $248.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $52.00 to $61.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $172.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target boosted by Truist from $170.00 to $210.00.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) was given a €60.40 ($71.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) was given a €60.40 ($71.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $185.00 to $270.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $23.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $2.00 to $2.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Truist from $182.00 to $200.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $79.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $308.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $199.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $50.00.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $79.00 to $85.00.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $160.00.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $150.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $228.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.