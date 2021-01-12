Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 12th (AAV, APEI, BASFY, BIR, CFW, DLVHF, ESI, ESN, FIL, LYFT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 12th:

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of American Public have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has been benefiting from increased demand for online courses and nursing programs. To this end the company has launched competency-based programs under an initiative called APUS Momentum. Notably, the company remains on track to complete its migration to a new Learning Management System by January 2021. Also, initiatives like affordable tuitions, online programs, strategic efforts aimed at improving student success and strong digital marketing campaigns are likely to benefit the company going forward. However, the COVID-19 pandemic may cause a disruption of educational services and increase costs for HCN to deliver courses online. Earnings estimates for 2021 have decreased over the past 30 days, depicting analysts' concern for the company's prospect.”

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.00.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$5.65 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.00.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.45.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.25.

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gradual recovery in Lyft’s ride volumes is encouraging. Notably, rideshare rides have recovered significantly from the lows in April. Moreover, with consistent cost-control efforts, the company’s adjusted EBITDA losses have been improving over the past few quarters. Despite the challenges, Lyft has maintained its adjusted EBITDA profitability target for the fourth quarter of 2021. Although ride volumes have improved from the dramatic lows, it is significantly below 2019 levels. Due to this weakness, revenues dropped 30.9% in the first nine months of 2020. The company’s fourth-quarter performance is also expected to reflect this softness in ride volumes. Shares of Lyft have underperformed its industry in a year’s time partly due to the huge losses it incurred in each of the quarters since going public on Mar 29, 2019.”

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$26.00.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$1.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.45.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$2.30 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.20.

