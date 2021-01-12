Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.88.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.
In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EQR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.59. 102,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,299. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15.
Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.
Equity Residential Company Profile
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.
