ESBC Market Capitalization Hits $360,078.74 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $360,078.74 and approximately $80,557.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,481,245 coins and its circulating supply is 25,214,305 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

