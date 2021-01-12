Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Up 7,916.7% in December

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 7,916.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Esprit stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Esprit has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, bodywear, accessories, homewares, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names.

