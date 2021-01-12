Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

EPRT stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

