Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Lowered by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 185.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 57.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $231.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.91 and its 200 day moving average is $225.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

