ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Stake Trimmed by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.33% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at $608,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. 134,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,685. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60.

