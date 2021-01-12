Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Cap Hits $15,486.76

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $15,486.76 and approximately $50,656.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00381271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.45 or 0.04254840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,709,197 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

