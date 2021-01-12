Ether Zero Reaches Market Cap of $187,017.25 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $187,017.25 and approximately $13,297.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Ether Zero token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.44 or 0.03095009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00021277 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,833,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,804,381 tokens. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

