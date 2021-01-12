Ethereum Classic Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $836.98 million and $1.99 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $7.20 or 0.00020660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.87 or 0.03137719 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 69.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

