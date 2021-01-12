Etheroll (DICE) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Etheroll has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etheroll coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etheroll has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.67 or 0.04169632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00338663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etheroll Profile

Etheroll (DICE) is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. Etheroll’s official website is etheroll.com . Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Buying and Selling Etheroll

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using US dollars.

