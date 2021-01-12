Etherparty (FUEL) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $244,571.86 and approximately $25,727.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00041722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00375530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.77 or 0.04259134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.