Etherparty (FUEL) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $244,571.86 and approximately $25,727.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00041722 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005428 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044826 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00375530 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.77 or 0.04259134 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013985 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.
About Etherparty
Buying and Selling Etherparty
Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.