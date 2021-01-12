Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) Trading 2.5% Higher

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) traded up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. 4,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

