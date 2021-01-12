Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Down 77.2% in December

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

EUXTF remained flat at $$114.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.63. Euronext has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $122.05.

Get Euronext alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.