Evedo (EVED) Trading 4% Lower This Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Evedo has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $1.03 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00041084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00370772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.97 or 0.04383874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.