Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading 14.4% Higher

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price traded up 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.89. 264,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 226,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. BidaskClub raised Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $641.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

