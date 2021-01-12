EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 40.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $31,473.61 and $57,059.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00052220 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001800 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002726 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002708 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014188 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

