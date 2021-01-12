Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,909 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.93.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

