EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the December 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,646,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVIO stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 31,365,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,624,949. EVIO has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

