Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Up 6.2%

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.24. 145,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 153,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPM. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth $48,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $146,000.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.