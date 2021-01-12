Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Up 1,239.5% in December

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 1,239.5% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EVOL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 123,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,231. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.