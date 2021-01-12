Evonik Industries’ (EVKIF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVKIF stock remained flat at $$32.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. 299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $32.16.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.