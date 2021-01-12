EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Up 5,575.0% in December

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 5,575.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

EVRZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of EVRAZ stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. EVRAZ has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.

EVRAZ Plc engages in the production and distribution of steel, iron ore, and coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment produces vanadium ore and vanadium products. The Steel North America segment includes the provision of steel and related products in the USA and Canada.

