Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to Neutral

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of VLEEY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. 31,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. Valeo has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.12.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

