ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.0828 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $484,231.47 and $2,479.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007160 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

