Exelixis, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,601 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.