EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 231,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 64,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXFO shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $195.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

