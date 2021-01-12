Expanse (EXP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,319.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Expanse has a total market cap of $663,361.25 and $2,319.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,595.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,036.08 or 0.03083967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00395888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.94 or 0.01380949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00611516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00464719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00294897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00021272 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.