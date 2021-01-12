Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 3,420,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,871,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.17.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Express by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Express by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,396 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Express by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

