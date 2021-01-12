Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.33% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAY. Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $14.89.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,339,000 after buying an additional 206,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,942,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after buying an additional 31,627 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,404,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after buying an additional 166,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 1,323,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

