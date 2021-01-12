Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.