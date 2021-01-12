Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 753,285 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,859,000 after acquiring an additional 710,250 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,619,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

