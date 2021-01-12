Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.6% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 37.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,185,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,772,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The company has a market cap of $715.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.83 and its 200-day moving average is $264.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock valued at $304,256,943 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.