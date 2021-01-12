Fantom Price Tops $0.0220 on Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $56.05 million and $11.04 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00380738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.64 or 0.04238112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

FTM is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

