Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) Hits New 52-Week High at $352.68

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 352.68 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 346 ($4.52), with a volume of 272795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 168 ($2.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

