Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FEEXF remained flat at $$3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FEEXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

