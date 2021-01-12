Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FEEXF remained flat at $$3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FEEXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

