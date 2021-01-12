Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 473,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 894,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $309.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 91,467 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,833 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

