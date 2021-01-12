Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $44.71 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, BiKi and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00367085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.95 or 0.04352446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, HitBTC, Coinsuper, MXC, BitAsset, Bitrabbit, Binance, BitMax, IDEX, WazirX, Dcoin, Hotbit, BiKi, Coinall, Bittrex, KuCoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

