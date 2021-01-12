FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.75 and last traded at $39.75. Approximately 588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

About FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.