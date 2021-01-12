FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.40

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and traded as low as $38.01. FibroGen shares last traded at $38.41, with a volume of 421,306 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get FibroGen alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,419 shares of company stock valued at $515,599. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.