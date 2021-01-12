Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Holdings Boosted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 1,026.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.75% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.79. 211,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,416. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46.

