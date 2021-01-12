Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 1,255.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,433 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.39% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000.

FSTA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. 399,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,551. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

