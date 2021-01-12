Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 1,724.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,514 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises about 2.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.12% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 80.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 104,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $2,028,000.

Shares of FIDU stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 334,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,801. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68.

