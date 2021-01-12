Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $105.94.

