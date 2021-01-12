Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Raised by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 953.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,656 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,836,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,737. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $105.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.21.

